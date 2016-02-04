Water Chemical Buyers Reach Deal In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Consumers who say they were scammed into paying artificially high prices for a water treatment chemical told a New Jersey federal judge on Friday that they have reached a tentative deal with the last of the companies they have accused of being involved in the scheme. The proposed class of indirect purchasers wrote to U.S. District Judge Faith S. Hochberg on Friday to inform her of their handshake agreement with the Georgia-based C&S Chemicals Inc. and are working on getting a finalized settlement to put before her for approval. "[Indirect purchaser plaintiffs] and C&S are working diligently to finalize the terms...

