Helicopter Leasing Co. Calls Ch. 11 Auction NDA Suit Baseless

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A helicopter leasing company is asking a New York bankruptcy court to dismiss claims by asset manager Macquarie Group that it violated a non-disclosure agreement in the auction of bankrupt Waypoint Leasing's chopper fleet, calling the suit a baseless "fishing expedition." In papers filed Friday, LCI Helicopters Ltd. called for the dismissal of Macquarie's claims that LCIH's actions tainted the auction, arguing Macquarie had no evidence of the collusion it alleges between LCIH and the winning bidder for the disputed portion of the fleet or that the alleged collusion harmed Macquarie. "Macquarie acknowledges that it needs discovery to find support for...

