In-N-Out Ends TM Fight Over Puma's 'Drive Thru' Sneakers

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- In-N-Out Burger is dropping a trademark lawsuit it filed against Puma over a new line of "Drive Thru" sneakers that mimicked the fast-food chain's red-and-white motif, according to court documents filed Friday. In-N-Out claimed Puma's sneaker copied key elements of its trade dress. The apparent settlement will end a case that claimed Puma's California Drive Thrus — which a designer admitted were meant to riff on In-N-Out's look — were tricking consumers into thinking the burger chain had collaborated on the project. Court documents didn't include any details beyond saying that In-N-Out was voluntarily dropping the case permanently. Neither side immediately...

