Boston Eyes Ranking Among Top Int'l Arbitration Hubs

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A newly formed group seeking to promote Boston as a center for international arbitration faces tough competition from other venues like New York that have already spent years establishing the proper infrastructure, but experts say New England's most populous city has potential. Formally launched on June 10, the Boston International Arbitration Council aims to encourage parties to include the city as a seat in international arbitration clauses. It will also educate companies about the use of international arbitration and help parties already involved in a proceeding to locate conference space and other support services, such as translators. Additionally, the group intends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS