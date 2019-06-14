Chase OK'd Premature Mortgage Payments, Homeowners Say

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin couple has hit JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a proposed class action claiming the bank allowed their mortgage lender to withdraw their monthly payments early and charged them overdraft fees when the payments put their account in the red. James and Darryl Ellis, a married Milwaukee couple, said in the Friday suit the banking giant authorized multiple mortgage payments on their home that disregarded a biweekly drafting agreement they signed earlier this year with Pacific Union Financial, a mortgage lender later acquired by Nationstar Mortgage that now does business as Mr. Cooper. The couple's payment plan permitted them to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS