ADP Sued For Stiffing Call Center Reps On Pre-Shift Work

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- ADP LLC was slammed Friday in New Jersey federal court with class claims alleging the human resources company has failed to pay customer service representatives for the time spent logging into computer programs and phone systems before their scheduled shifts. Plaintiff Joseph Rozwood, a New York resident who worked as one such call center employee for nearly eight years, asserts that ADP did not allow the workers to clock into the company's timekeeping system until after that pre-shift procedure was finished. "Defendant knew, or should have known, that its employees are required to be paid for all compensable time throughout the...

