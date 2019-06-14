Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ADP Sued For Stiffing Call Center Reps On Pre-Shift Work

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- ADP LLC was slammed Friday in New Jersey federal court with class claims alleging the human resources company has failed to pay customer service representatives for the time spent logging into computer programs and phone systems before their scheduled shifts.

Plaintiff Joseph Rozwood, a New York resident who worked as one such call center employee for nearly eight years, asserts that ADP did not allow the workers to clock into the company's timekeeping system until after that pre-shift procedure was finished.

"Defendant knew, or should have known, that its employees are required to be paid for all compensable time throughout the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

710(Labor: Fair Standards)

Date Filed

June 14, 2019

Law Firms

