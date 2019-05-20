American Airlines Wins Temporary Block On Work Slowdown

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday approved a request by American Airlines to block mechanics unions from engaging in "any form of interference" with the airlines' operations while it continues its lawsuit alleging the unions are using illegal work "slowdowns" to gain leverage in contract negotiations. U.S. District Judge John McBride said the order was necessary, not only to protect American Airlines, but also to protect everyday travelers. In the case of a slowdown by mechanics, "large numbers of the traveling public are likely to be deprived of transportation services, causing serious and substantial damage to the public interest," Judge McBride...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS