NY Yellowstone Injunction May Become Unviable For Tenants

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- In a recent decision, the New York Court of Appeals ruled by the narrowest of margins — four judges to three — that a tenant’s waiver of “declaratory judgment action[s]” in a commercial lease is an effective waiver of a tenant’s right to obtain a Yellowstone injunction and not void as against public policy.[1] This decision throws into doubt the viability of Yellowstone injunctions for commercial tenants. The Yellowstone injunction is an important tool for commercial tenants to preserve their leases where they are faced with a possible lease termination based on a nonmonetary default. In New York, when a commercial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS