Huawei Can't Cut Redactions In Feds' Bid To DQ Sidley Atty

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that prosecutors can largely keep in place the redactions in a motion to disqualify a former deputy attorney general, now with Sidley Austin LLP, from representing Chinese technology company Huawei against claims it was deceptive about its dealings in Iran. U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly said in an order Friday that the government was mostly justified in redacting information in the motion, which alleges that former deputy attorney general and current Sidley partner James M. Cole personally supervised an investigation relevant to the case while at the U.S. Department of Justice. She added that...

