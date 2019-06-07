Corn Mill Co. Drops Bid To OK $9M Award Over Deal Price

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois corn mill products company on Friday voluntarily dismissed a petition in federal court to confirm an award of $9.34 million it says it overpaid for a subsidiary of Mexican corn flour company Grupo Minsa. On June 6, a Chicago arbitrator determined that Bunge Milling Inc. was owed the final $9.34 million figure after the Mexican company miscalculated its net operating assets and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA. Bunge then petitioned a judge to confirm the award, saying Grupo Minsa agreed to arbitration and was bound by terms in the stock purchase agreement. Those terms stipulated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS