Ala. Transit Operator Can't Shake Grant Dispute, Court Told

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of whistleblowers on Friday stood by their suit accusing the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority of fraudulently obtaining and using millions in federal grant funds, arguing that the claims are straightforward and sufficiently detailed. Former BJCTA compliance officer Starr Culpepper and ex-board chair O. Tameka Wren blasted the authority’s bid to shake their suit against the operator and several of its leaders and contractors over alleged abuse of federal grants for transit improvements, contending that the most recent complaint clearly details False Claims Act violations. “Relators’ amended complaint adequately alleges that defendants expressly and implied certified that it was...

