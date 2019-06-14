Cloud Platform Investors Sue Over Projected $20M Shortfall

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Investors in cloud-based subscription management platform Zuora Inc. have filed a proposed class action in California federal court claiming the company rushed an accounting product to new clients before it was ready and the fleeting demand for it lowered 2020 revenue projections by about $20 million. Zuora, which owns accounting products including Billing and RevPro, filed an initial public offering statement in April 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that acknowledged the challenges acquiring and marketing certain products could bring, according to the Friday complaint. Zuora acquired RevPro in May 2017 when it purchased Leeyo Software Inc. Shareholders who...

