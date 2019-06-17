Mass. Justices Want Focus On Privacy In Boston Globe Case

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court asked a lower court Monday to delve deeper into the Boston Globe's request for millions of state birth and marriage records, saying that there may be a way to properly release them, but that privacy concerns should be carefully weighed. In some instances, the state's top court said, bulk release of personal information can compromise privacy and may be barred, even when the individual data points are publicly available. "If there is a privacy interest in the requested indices, then the judge should decide whether the public interest in disclosure substantially outweighs that interest," the court said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS