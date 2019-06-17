SEC Fines KPMG $50M For Stolen Watchdog Info, Cheating

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined KPMG LLP $50 million Monday for former top executives' use of confidential information stolen from its regulator to improve results on audits, as well as audit professionals' efforts to cheat on internal training exams. In one of the years-long schemes, five former KPMG officials and a former Public Company Accounting Oversight Board employee illegally obtained and used confidential information about upcoming inspections to put an end to a series of poor results on audits conducted by the PCAOB in years past, according to the SEC. The other scheme involved KPMG audit professionals cheating on...

