Real Estate Rumors: Metronomic, Ernst, Valley National

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer Metronomic has acquired several properties on Grand Avenue in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $6.3 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 3341, 3461, 3364 and 3384 Grand Ave., which have a combined 33,750 square feet, and the seller is B and B Grove Properties, according to the report. Ernst & Young has leased 40,000 square feet of space on Green Street in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported Monday. The accounting firm is taking space on floor nine of 19-story 333 N. Green St., which is owned by developer Sterling Bay, Crain's said. The...

