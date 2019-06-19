Real Estate Rumors: Goodman, Starwood, TA Realty

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Developer Goodman Group has picked up a manufacturing facility in Los Angeles' Atwater Village neighborhood for roughly $130 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for a 37-acre property on San Fernando Road close to Colorado Street, and the seller is Ralph's Grocer Co., according to the report. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is getting ready to list an office portfolio in Dublin for roughly €530 million ($595.3 million), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The portfolio, which Starwood bought in 2015, includes the Watermarque Building,...

