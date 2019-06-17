NJ Justices Won't Review Gym Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to review a lower court's finding that a former fitness club manager has to arbitrate her racial discrimination claim because she agreed to alternative dispute resolution when signing her employee contract, according to an order made public Monday. The justices’ refusal handed a defeat to former Town Sports International Holdings Inc. manager Monique Brownlee, who claimed her race was the real reason the company fired her after more than five years on the job. Brownlee wanted the high court to review a New Jersey state appeals court's finding that she had accepted the company's...

