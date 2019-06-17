HVAC Contractor Seeks $37M For Texas Hospital Work

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A contractor is seeking $37 million in damages for unpaid heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation work at a Houston medical center, alleging in a state court filing Friday that the project manager's "authoritarian management style" caused significant delays. Way Engineering Ltd. alleged in Texas state court Friday that it was contracted by Hunt Construction Group Inc. to perform HVAC work on Houston Methodist North Campus Expansion. The petition alleges that Way was contracted for HVAC work at the project, a roughly $925,210 undertaking that consisted of a new 20-story building and two story education facility, but was subjected to changing...

