Judge Ignored Outside Atty's Role In Lindquist Advice Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (July 16, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A trial judge's ruling that Lindquist & Vennum LLP failed to inform a client about its right to have outside counsel review the terms of their engagement, including a now-voided arbitration provision, ignored evidence that the client had done exactly that, a Pennsylvania appeals court heard during arguments Tuesday. Burt Rublin, an attorney with Ballard Spahr LLP representing Lindquist, which was acquired by Ballard nearly two years ago, told a three-judge Superior Court panel that there was clear evidence that Mackin Medical Inc. had sent its retainer agreement with the firm to outside counsel for review before hiring Lindquist to represent...

