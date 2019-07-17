Judge Invaded Jury's Role In Axing J&J Mesh Win, Court Told

Law360, Philadelphia (July 17, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge strayed from his lane two years ago when he voided a jury's conclusion that a Johnson & Johnson pelvic mesh implant, while defective, was not the cause of injuries suffered by an Ohio woman, a state appeals court heard during oral arguments Wednesday. D. Alicia Hickok, an attorney with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, representing J&J unit Ethicon Inc., told the Pennsylvania Superior Court during a hearing in Philadelphia that supplanting a jury verdict was a drastic step that Judge Michael Erdos had taken too casually when he deemed the panel's findings inconsistent and ordered a new trial...

