Crypto Co. Asks Court To Set Aside Clerk's Default

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Centra Tech urged a Florida federal judge to set aside a clerk’s default in its investors’ case accusing the cryptocurrency company of fraudulently raising $32 million in an initial coin offering, arguing that restrictions in a parallel criminal case prevented the company from securing legal representation earlier. The now-defunct company had failed to retain counsel after its previous representation withdrew in December and a clerk’s default was entered against Centra Tech in January, according to a motion for a final default judgment against Centra Tech for $31,718,043 filed by the proposed class of investors Thursday. Sohrab Sharma, one of the company’s...

