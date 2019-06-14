DraftKings' Geolocation Tech Draws Patent Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A gambling technology company hit DraftKings with another patent suit, this time alleging in Delaware federal court that the daily fantasy sports and betting operator is infringing its patents for software that verifies the age and location of users to ensure they are in a state where the activity is legal. Interactive Games LLC, which touts itself as a pioneer of online and mobile gaming technology, said DraftKings Inc. is infringing four patents covering technology for "complying with strict regulations relating to jurisdictional controls of wagering" used by DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports, or DFS, and sports betting mobile and online platforms....

