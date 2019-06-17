Investment Biz Partners' Fraud Suit Spirals Into 'Food Fight'

Law360, New York (June 17, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Monday decried how a fraud lawsuit between onetime infrastructure investment partners and law school friends devolved into a “food fight,” directing them to a referee for their discovery disputes. The case was filed last year by Navaid Alam, who claimed Kabir Ahmad stole millions by shortchanging him on various infrastructure investment deals and took far larger slices of the profits than they previously agreed upon, according to the July complaint. Alam is seeking $4.9 million in damages. Ahmad responded February with counterclaims that Alam — as well as his father-in-law — committed fraud by allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS