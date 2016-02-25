Enviros Urge Halt Of BLM's Revised Sage-Grouse Plans

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups urged an Idaho federal court to block the Trump administration’s changes to federal protections for the greater sage-grouse, saying the government is already giving the green light to more oil and gas drilling affecting the bird’s habitat under the watered-down rules. Western Watersheds Project, the Center for Biological Diversity and others pressed for a preliminary injunction to address the administration’s decision to issue separate amendments to resource management plans for northeastern California and Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming, which the groups said weakened a comprehensive Obama-era plan for the sage-grouse that the groups already contended wasn't...

