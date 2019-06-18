Cuomo OKs Driver's Licenses For Unauthorized Immigrants

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday night signed the "Green Light Bill" to allow New Yorkers without legal immigration status to obtain a driver’s license for the first time in nearly two decades. The governor’s signature followed the bill’s passage in the New York state Senate by a margin of four votes, with broad support for the legislation from Democrats and united opposition from Republicans. All 22 Republicans and seven Democrats in the Senate voted against the bill, known formally as the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, while the remaining 33 Democrats voted in favor. The legislation had passed...

