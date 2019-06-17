2.5 GHz Users Pitch Plan To Expand License Sizes

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Groups looking to find additional uses for a spectrum band dedicated to educational purposes have come up with a plan to speed up the process and potentially offer better broadband access to millions of people. In Federal Communications Commission filings posted Friday, current and would-be users of the 2.5 gigahertz band recommended a four-step process to "rationalize" existing licenses on the band, including automatically expanding the current coverage areas to the nearest county lines and making sure no licensee's territory is diminished. The expansion should apply to licensees who cover at least one-quarter of the corresponding county, according to the filings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS