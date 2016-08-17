ICE Pays $125K To End Suit Over 'Coercive' Detention Tactics

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has paid $125,000 to a Honduran mother and son as part of a settlement in a suit accusing the agency of using "coercive tactics" to get them to give up their asylum claims while detained, lawyers for the pair have announced. The settlement ends a lawsuit brought in New Jersey federal court by Suny Rodriguez and her son in 2016 alleging that they had suffered mistreatment — including being held in a cold and wet room known as the "icebox" — by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents as part of a purported attempt to force...

