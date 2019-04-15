Three Firms Vying For Lead In Clean Fuel Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC each asked a Florida federal court to be appointed lead counsel in a proposed class action accusing a clean energy company of artificially inflating its stock by misleading investors about securing a lucrative contract. Each law firm argued that their respective individual investor clients suffered the largest financial losses because of Taronis Technologies Inc.’s misrepresentations, and that each investor would adequately represent the putative class. Shareholder Vardan Petrosyan, represented by Rosen, lost $44,656 while Wolf’s client Kui Zhu allegedly suffered losses of $64,084,...

