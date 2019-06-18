Kirkland Snags Real Estate Atty From Proskauer

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a real estate and private equity partner from Proskauer Rose LLP for the firm's office in Los Angeles, the law firm announced Monday. Albert W. Stemp brings to Kirkland a wide range of experience handling complex real estate deals, including counseling private equity shops on various transactional matters, according to the firm, where he started on June 14. Stemp represents private equity funds, institutional investors and family offices, and has experience working on joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, financings, purchases and sales across the spectrum of commercial real estate asset classes, the firm said....

