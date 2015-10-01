FCC Robocall Waiver Could Affect High-Stakes ViSalus Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has granted a retroactive waiver of robocall rules to health supplement marketer ViSalus Inc. and clothing retailer Bebe Stores Inc., possibly affecting a class action that could reach $925 million or more in damages from consumers who claim ViSalus bombarded them with calls. By giving ViSalus and the retailer limited waivers to the agency's rules under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the FCC on Thursday triggered what a ViSalus attorney called a "game changer" in the years-long litigation playing out in Oregon federal court. ViSalus had already moved to decertify the class of litigants accusing the marketer...

