NY Lawmakers Propose Gig Worker Bargaining Bill

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers have proposed a bill in the New York State Legislature that would empower workers in the "gig economy" to form unions and provide them certain wage-related rights. The Dependent Worker Act would classify workers in the gig economy as "dependent workers" and extend them several rights enjoyed by "employees" under New York law, including the right to unionize and collectively bargain with their employers. The act would also provide gig workers several wage-related protections, including a right to tips and a right to bring wage theft claims. The bill does not guarantee gig workers a minimum wage, shield...

