FCC Working Group Will Help Farmers Get Connected

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has a taskforce in the works that would help the agency craft policies to get the agricultural industry better connected in the hopes of spreading internet access to underserved rural farmland, the agency said Monday. When farmers have access to good internet, it can transform agriculture in the region, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement announcing the taskforce. "I've met the operator of a Kansas feedlot using fiber and wireless connectivity to monitor every cow's unique in-take," Pai said in a statement. "I've met an Idaho farmer using everything from an LTE-based soil analysis app...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS