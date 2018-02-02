Yamaha Sinks Suit Over WaveRunner Warnings At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday upheld a finding that a New Jersey woman who was severely injured in a WaveRunner accident offered no evidence at trial that Yamaha Motor Corp. had placed warning labels on the personal watercraft where riders couldn't see them. A three-judge panel agreed that Angela Ruggiero, who claimed the warning labels should have been placed on the seat of the WaveRunner, had clearly testified that she'd been in a position to see and read the watercraft's two warning labels before taking a ride during which she was injured. "Plaintiff's testimony shows that there were many times in...

