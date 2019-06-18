Even With Green Light, Cuban Property Recovery Isn't Easy

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Multinational hospitality companies are squarely in the litigation crosshairs now that the Trump administration has allowed litigation over property seized by Fidel Castro's government, but attorneys say the tangled international nature of these suits will be costly to prosecute and any judgments will be more difficult to enforce than it may seem. Since the U.S. government's early May implementation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which allows U.S. companies and persons to bring lawsuits against any companies trading in seized assets, the only private company sued under the provision has been Carnival Corp. over its use of the port in...

