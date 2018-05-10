Barry Manilow's Management Co. Escapes Film Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A management company for Barry Manilow has escaped litigation over copyrights for two films featuring the singer, after a California federal judge found that the production company bringing the suit failed to show how it qualified for authorship. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer on Monday released management company Hastings Clayton & Tucker Inc. from a suit filed by production company Stiletto Television Inc. alleging that HCT was not entitled to copyrights for two films featuring performances by Manilow that first aired on PBS in the mid-aughts. Notably, the judge rejected Stiletto Television's contentions that, because it had held itself out...

