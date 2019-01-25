Justices Block Citizenship Question On Census, For Now

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked adding a citizenship question on the 2020 census, instructing the U.S. Department of Commerce to rectify discrepancies in its explanation for including the question before a lower court. The Supreme Court majority on Thursday questioned discrepancies in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ explanation for including a citizenship question on the 2020 census, sending the case back to a lower court. (AP) The majority opinion, penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, questioned Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ stated rationale for the question, which he said was to bolster the U.S. Department of Justice’s Voting Rights Act enforcement efforts...

