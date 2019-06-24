Dykema Adds Senior Counsel To Its Dallas Office

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Dykema has announced the hiring of an attorney who spent two decades working on international business activities for corporate clients at several firms in New York City and has experience on several high-profile cases. Timothy McCarthy joins the firm’s commercial litigation practice group as a senior counsel in its Dallas office, where he plans to focus mainly on the international business activities of middle-market corporations. “I’ve been looking at Dykema for quite some time,” McCarthy told Law360 on Monday. “Texas in the last decade has been one of the top states in the country for international business, and Dykema is a...

