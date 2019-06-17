NJ Judge Handled Cases While Ineligible, Ethics Panel Says

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey municipal court judge has been accused of presiding over cases for more than five months while he was administratively ineligible to practice law and of failing to obtain professional liability insurance, according to an ethics complaint made available Monday. Judge Guy W. Killen was administratively ineligible between October 2017 and March 2018 for not complying with the interest on lawyers trust accounts, or IOLTA, program, but he continued practicing law and sitting as a municipal court judge in Vineland during that period, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct alleged Friday in the action. Through his alleged misconduct,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS