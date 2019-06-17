Watchdog Says Lax Oversight On F-35 Parts Cost DOD $300M

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has failed to timely address issues with F-35 spare parts that don't meet contractual requirements, potentially costing it more than $300 million for related workarounds, according to a watchdog report released Monday. Despite a contractual requirement to deliver "ready-for-issue" spare parts, contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. has delivered thousands of non-RFI spare parts since 2015, which have required extensive workarounds from DOD personnel, the DOD Office of Inspector General claimed in a Thursday report made public on Monday. "This occurred because the [F-35 Joint Program Office] did not conduct adequate oversight of contractor performance related to receiving...

