Challengers Seek Partial Win Over Trump's '2-For-1' Order

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Three public interest groups asked a D.C. federal judge to hand them a quick victory on portions of their challenge to President Donald Trump's executive order requiring federal agencies to rescind two regulations for every new one created, arguing that new evidence demonstrates harm caused by the mandate. Pinpointing two regulations they said have been or are likely to be delayed, Public Citizen, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Communications Workers of America contended that discovery materials have proved Trump’s order is causing significant “concrete injury” to the interests of many Americans they represent. This comes more than a year after...

