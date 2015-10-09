Chocolatier Presses Judge For $49M Sandy Coverage Claim

Law360, New York (June 17, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Madelaine Chocolate Novelties Inc. on Monday urged a New York federal judge to find it is due an additional $49 million in coverage from a unit of insurer Chubb Ltd. for property damage and business interruption losses caused by Superstorm Sandy, saying an ambiguity in the policy tilts the case in the chocolatier's favor. Family-run Madelaine owns a three-building facility in Queens, New York, just blocks from both the Atlantic Ocean and a section of Long Island Sound. When Sandy struck in October 2012, the complex was hammered by storm surge, causing Madelaine to cease operations during the ensuing holiday season...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS