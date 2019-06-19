Key Differences In Nev. And Calif. Data Privacy Laws

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT) -- At the state level, data privacy laws in the United States have primarily taken a reactive approach. As of 2018, all 50 states (as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) have implemented data breach laws requiring notification to individuals for unauthorized access to personal information. Only certain states, however, regulate the collection, maintenance, use or disclosure of personal information as related to their own residents. In this respect, California is undoubtedly leading the way with the California Consumer Privacy Act, which aims to provide California residents greater transparency and control over their personal information. Starting Jan....

