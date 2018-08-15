Apple Nixes 'Wireless Leash' Trade Secrets Claims, For Now

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. scored a victory Monday in a suit brought by wireless tech company Zomm LLC after a California federal judge decided to toss some of Zomm’s trade secret claims and put the rest on hold pending the outcome of patent review processes. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam threw out Zomm’s breach of contract claim, saying an agreement between the two companies didn’t cover the trade secrets Apple allegedly stole, which relate to technology for a “wireless leash” meant to help keep track of easy-to-lose items. The confidentiality agreement explicitly excluded secrets that could be reverse-engineered from existing Zomm products...

