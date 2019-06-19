Illinois Law On Job Interview AI: What Employers Must Note

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The same state that brought us the Biometric Information Privacy Act,[1] and its resulting flood of litigation is once again blazing a new trail in protecting workers from emerging technologies. On May 29, 2019, the Illinois Legislature passed the Artificial Intelligence Video Review Act, which will go into effect once it is signed by the governor. In taking this step, Illinois became the first state to legislate the use of artificial intelligence in the employment context. The new law targets employers that require applicants to provide a video interview and thereafter utilize AI technology to analyze the candidate's body language, speech...

