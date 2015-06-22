Asacol Buyers Say Product-Hopping Suit Requires Trial

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Buyers of Allergan's ulcerative colitis drugs have told a Massachusetts federal court that they were coerced into paying for higher-priced medication when the company blocked a generic drug from the market, which they say is enough to push their antitrust case to trial. The end-payors urged the court to deny the drugmaker's request for summary judgment, claiming they were definitely injured by Allergan PLC subsidiary Warner Chilcott Ltd.’s so-called product-hopping. In a brief unsealed Monday, the payors said they’ve proven an injury because if Allergan hadn’t taken a product with expiring patents off the market and replaced it with a patent-protected version,...

