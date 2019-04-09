Mark Cuban Urges 5th Circ. To Stop SEC 'Forum Shopping'

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and two hedge fund managers have told the Fifth Circuit that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is depriving investors of their constitutional right to a jury by filing lawsuits before the agency's own administrative law judges. Cuban and hedge fund managers Phillip Goldstein and Nelson Obus filed an amicus brief on Monday in support of an accountant named Michelle Cochran, who claims the in-house judges remain unconstitutional even after the SEC's efforts to address the issue following the Supreme Court's 2018 Lucia v. SEC decision. In their Lucia opinion, the justices said the ALJs had been appointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS