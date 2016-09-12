Atty Who Lost Docs Wasn't Fired Due To Race, NLRB Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal court should toss the contention of a former National Labor Relations Board attorney that the agency terminated him in violation of federal law because he is a black male, the NLRB has said, pointing to misplaced affidavits and other performance issues as the real reasons for his firing. The agency urged the Northern District of Alabama to enter summary judgment in its favor on Gregory Powell's contention that it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it terminated him, as the lawyer did not establish that the agency created a hostile work environment or that...

