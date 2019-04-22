NCAA Ref Calls Foul On Dismissal Of Death Threats Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- An NCAA referee is asking the Sixth Circuit to take up his case against a Kentucky radio station and two of its hosts, saying the hosts' alleged deliberate incitement of fans to attack his roofing business and send him death threats should not be protected by the First Amendment. In a brief filed Monday, John Higgins told the Sixth Circuit that the "conspiracy to defame" him by Kentucky Sports Radio LLC hosts Matthew H. Jones and Drew Franklin was not a matter of public concern and therefore the First Amendment's shield doesn't apply. He said their actions disrupted his roofing business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS