Pandora Hit With Copyright Suit For Displaying Lyrics

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A music publisher is suing Pandora for copyright infringement for displaying the lyrics to songs by Tom Petty, Neil Young and many others, claiming the internet radio giant lacks the proper licenses to do so. Pandora Media Inc. relies on a complex web of licenses to stream millions of songs to users, but Wixen Music Publishing Inc. — which previously hit Spotify with a billion-dollar suit over unpaid royalties — said Monday that Pandora failed to secure the clearances necessary to show written lyrics when a song plays. And Wixen said that Pandora, one of the biggest music services in the country, "is...

