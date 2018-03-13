Edward Jones Wants Ex-Trainees' Wage Suit Axed For Good

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Edward D. Jones & Co. LP told an Illinois federal judge Monday that the latest attempt by a group of former financial adviser trainees alleging the company illegally recoups training costs from those who fail out should be tossed permanently. The 10-count, 66-page complaint the trainees filed to cure standing and pleading defects outlined in the court’s latest dismissal order is just "more of the same, or demonstrably false" allegations that do not raise a valid claim under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Edward Jones and its parent company, The Jones Financial Cos. LLLP, told U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr....

